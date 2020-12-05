NBA releases 1st half of 72-game schedule

Some NBA teams are going to have longer-than-usual road trips to certain cities this season.

The league released the schedule for the first half of its truncated 72-game season Friday. The schedule includes something that hardly ever would have been the case in recent years – teams taking a trip someplace and playing two games there before moving on to another city or heading back home.

It's by design, with the NBA doing so to limit the amount of actual travel this season as teams look for any edge in the quest to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams still play half of their games on the road, of course. But the mileage that teams save by playing twice in one place adds up quickly – examples included the Lakers playing twice at San Antonio in a three-day span on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, and Toronto playing both of its road games for the season at Indiana on a back-to-back dates, Jan. 24 and 25.

The Pacers will begin the season Dec. 23 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse against the New York Knicks.

“We are excited to tip off the 2020-21 Indiana Pacers season on Dec. 23 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse,” the Pacers said in a statement. “As we continue to train our staff and partners to ensure the safest possible environment for our guests and players, out of an abundance of caution we have decided that we will not have public ticket sales for the beginning of the regular season.

“We look forward to having fans back to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in January, and we will provide updates in the near future. Finally, we are so grateful to the NBA's best fans for their continued support and patience.”

The dreaded stretches of four games in five nights remain out of the schedule; the NBA did away with those in recent years to try to not overtax players and their bodies. Teams will take an average 7.5 road trips in the first half, which represents a 22% drop over the first 36 games of a usual schedule – and one-game trips have been cut nearly in half, down 44%.

As the NBA previously announced, opening night is Dec. 22 with two games: Golden State at Brooklyn and then the Los Angeles Clippers visiting the Los Angeles Lakers in the arena they share, a game where the Lakers are expected to display their new championship banner but without any fans in the building that night.

The 26 other teams all open the next day, including the Raptors at their temporary home in Tampa, Florida, for the first time when they host New Orleans. There are no games Dec. 24, as is customary, and then the Christmas quintupleheader the following day.

The season will begin amid a spike in coronavirus cases around the country. The NBA had 48 players, almost 9%, test positive between Nov. 24 and 30 as teams returned to their home markets to prepare for the start of training camps.

Teams all got the first 37 or 38 games of their schedule Friday, those dates going through March 4. The league is expected to release the remainder of the schedule in February, with the regular season expected to go until mid-May.

The second half – which will include any games that get postponed and can be reasonably rescheduled – will be followed by a play-in tournament May 18 to 21. The playoffs start May 22.

Some other things to know about the schedule:

MLK Day

There are 10 games this year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including the traditional home games for Atlanta and Memphis.

The lineup for Jan. 18: Orlando at New York, Cleveland at Washington, Minnesota at Atlanta, Detroit at Miami, San Antonio at Portland, Phoenix at Memphis, Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Dallas vs. Toronto in Tampa, Houston at Chicago and Golden State at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Super Sunday

Five games are scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 – all tipping off between 1 and 3 p.m. Eastern, meaning they should all be done long before kickoff of the NFL title game in Tampa. The Raptors aren't playing at their temporary home that day.