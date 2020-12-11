KNICKS 90, PISTONS 84

At Detroit, R.J. Barrett scored 15 points and Toppin finished with 11 points and seven rebounds in his debut as the Knicks won their preseason opener.

Julius Randle scored 11, while Elfrid Payton and Nerlens Noel each scored 10 for New York.

Svi Mykhailiuk and Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 14 points apiece. None of Detroit's five starters — all playing between 15 and 22 minutes — reached double figures, and they shot a combined 8 for 34.