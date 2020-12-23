Durant, Nets whip Warriors

NEW YORK – Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in the NBA's season opener.

Durant shook off 18 months of rust and finished with 22 points in 25 minutes of his first official game since rupturing his Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Irving led Brooklyn with 26 points and Caris LeVert scored 20 as the Nets led by as many as 38.

Stephen Curry had 20 points and 10 assists for the Warriors,.

Durant left shortly after having surgery following his injury and was expected to sit out the entire 2019-20 season even before it was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teammates who have worked out with him said the four-time scoring champion was back in top form and Durant quickly backed up their boasts in a mostly empty Barclays Center.

He made his first three shots, one a 3-pointer and another while being fouled, and was in double figures in fewer than five minutes. He did everything but keep up with Irving, who made three 3-pointers and had 17 points in 91/2 minutes of the opening quarter, when the Nets led by as many as 21.

Irving played in just 20 games last season because of shoulder problems.

No. 2 pick James Wiseman started at center for the Warriors and had 19 points and six rebounds. They were without Draymond Green who was nursing a sore right foot.