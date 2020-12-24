Late Tatum basket lifts Celtics past Bucks

BOSTON – Jayson Tatum banked in a fallaway, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final second, and Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the potential tying free throw with 0.4 seconds left, allowing the Boston Celtics to escape with a 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in the teams' season opener.

Tatum scored 30 points and Jaylen Brown had 33 for Boston, which entered the fourth quarter leading by 17 points. The Celtics trailed 120-119 when Tatum dribbled the clock down from 8.9 seconds before lofting a high-arcing 3 over Antetokounmpo from the left side that kissed the glass on its way down.

The ensuing inbounds pass was thrown at the rim and Antetokounmpo tried to tip it in, but he was fouled. The two-time reigning NBA MVP made the first foul shot, but bounced the second off the front of the rim.

Antetokounmpo scored 18 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, and Khris Middleton had 27 points and 14 rebounds for Milwaukee.

CAVALIERS 121, HORNETS 114: In Cleveland, Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Darius Garland added 22 and the Cavaliers won their first home game in nearly 300 days, overcoming the hot shooting of Terry Rozier.

Hyped rookie LaMelo Ball didn't score in his NBA debut with Charlotte, and Hornets center Cody Zeller broke his left hand.

Rozier made a career-high 10 3-pointers and scored 42 points to lead the Hornets, who made it interesting with a late rally.

MAGIC 113, HEAT 107: In Orlando, Florida, Evan Fournier gave Orlando the lead with a late 3-pointer, converted a three-point play in the final minute and scored 25 points in the opener for both teams.

Fournier's 3-pointer from the left wing gave the Magic a one-point lead with 4:17 to play. Following a difficult runner in the lane, Fournier converted another cutting layup and was fouled by Andre Iguodala to put the Magic ahead 108-101.

Aaron Gordon had 20 points and seven rebounds, Terrence Ross had 19 points and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 25 points and 11 rebounds, Goran Dragic added 20 points, and Jimmy Butler had 19 points and seven assists.

76ERS 113, WIZARDS 107: In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored the go-ahead basket with 1:09 left and had 29 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia to spoil Russell Westbrook's triple-double Wizards' debut.

Westbrook and Bradley Beal were fantastic in the backourt in the opening-night paring that nearly handed 76ers coach Doc Rivers a loss in his Philadelphia debut. Westbrook had 21 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds to wow the Wizards after he was acquired in a trade.

PELICANS 113, RAPTORS 99: In Tampa, Florida, JJ Redick converted a four-point play with just over a minute remaining and finished with 23 points, and Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 24 points as New Orleans rallied from an 11-point deficit against the relocated Raptors.

Zion Williamson had a big second half for the Pelicans and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds to help deliver new coach Stan Van Gundy a victory in his New Orleans debut.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 20 points. Kyle Lowry finished with 18 points and 10 assists in the opener for both teams.

HAWKS 124, BULLS 104: In Chicago, Trae Young scored 37 points and the revamped Hawks pounded Chicago, spoiling Billy Donovan's debut as Bulls coach.

Atlanta shot 54% (43 for 80) from the field and had seven players score in double figures. Cam Reddish had 15 points and John Collins finished with 14.

Looking for their first playoff berth since 2017, the Hawks signed Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn during free agency.

SPURS 131, GRIZZLIES 119: In Memphis, Tennessee, DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine assists, Dejounte Murray added 21 points as San Antonio used a balanced attack to overcome a huge game by Ja Morant.

Morant had 34 of his 44 points in the second half. While that helped carry the Grizzlies offensively, it wasn't enough to put a deep dent in San Antonio's double-digit lead through much of the second half.

TIMBERWOLVES 111, PISTONS 101: In Minneapolis, Malik Beasley scored 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, leading a Minnesota rally.

D'Angelo Russell pitched in 18 points, and Anthony Edwards added 15 in his debut as the Timberwolves overcame a deficit that often reached double digits and was still 12 points midway through the third quarter.