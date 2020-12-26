Heat coach remains perfect on Christmas

MIAMI – Erik Spoelstra remained perfect on Christmas, and a record-tying show from Duncan Robinson helped him stay that way.

Robinson made seven 3-pointers – tying the Christmas single-game mark – and scored 23 points, helping the Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-98 on Friday.

“It's super special to play in Christmas,” Robinson said. “I certainly don't take it for granted.”

Goran Dragic scored 18 points, Bam Adebayo had 17 and Avery Bradley finished with 12 for Miami, and Spoelstra improved his Christmas record as Heat coach to 8-0.

“I wasn't even aware of that,” Spoelstra said. “Just shows you that we've had some really good teams here and teams that have had the opportunity to play on Christmas.”

Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each scored 11 for Miami, which lost Jimmy Butler at halftime with right ankle stiffness.

Zion Williamson had 32 points and 14 rebounds in 38 minutes for New Orleans – the rebounds and minutes both being career highs. Brandon Ingram finished with 28 points.

But the Pelicans shot 40% to Miami's 51%.

“We made some defensive mistakes that we shouldn't have,” said Josh Hart, who scored 12 for New Orleans. “Lack of communication. We've got to communicate better on the defensive end.”

Robinson's seven 3s tied the Christmas mark Ingram set last year.

MILWAUKEE 138, GOLDEN STATE 99: In Milwaukee, Khris Middleton scored 31 points and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Warriors to win their first Christmas Day home game since 1968.

Middleton went 6 for 8 from 3-point range, leading a strong performance from deep for his team. Milwaukee was 20 of 37 from beyond the arc, while Golden State was 10 of 45.

The Warriors were outscored by 65 points in their first two games, the second-highest total in NBA history through two games to 71 points for the 1987-88 Clippers.

NETS 123, CELTICS 95: In Boston, Kyrie Irving scored 37 points with eight assists in his return to Boston and Kevin Durant added 29 for Brooklyn.

Jarrett Allen added 11 rebounds for the Nets, who remained perfect so far this season and sent Boston to its first loss. Irving was 7 of 10 from 3-point range in his first regular-season game at TD Garden since he opted out of his Celtics contract in 2019.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 with eight rebounds for the Celtics and Jayson Tatum had 20 points and eight boards.

LAKERS 138, MAVERICKS 118: In Los Angeles, Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James had 22 while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history.

Montrezl Harrell scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, and Dennis Schröder had 18 points and six assists in a second strong game for both new additions to the NBA champions. Los Angeles outrebounded Dallas 53-27 and closed out its first win of the season with a dominant fourth quarter.

Luka Doncic had 27 points and seven assists in his first starring role in the NBA's showcase Christmas evening game for Dallas. Josh Richardson and Trey Burke had 17 points apiece as the Mavs started 0-2 with a late fade at Staples Center.