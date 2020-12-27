Sabonis leads Pacers past Bulls

CHICAGO – Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used big scoring runs in the second and third quarters to cruise to a 125-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

T.J. Warren scored 23 points and Victor Oladipo added 22 as Indiana beat its Central Division rivals for a 10th straight time, including five straight at the United Center.

Zach LaVine scored 17 points and Lauri Markkanen had 16 points and nine rebounds for Chicago, which dropped its second straight to start the season.

After getting off to a horrid start in the season-opening loss to Atlanta, the Bulls started fairly well Saturday, building a 40-34 advantage early in the second quarter.

But the game quickly turned as Indiana ran off 21 straight points to grab a 55-40 lead. Chicago went scoreless for five minutes and fell apart at both ends.

The Bulls went 0-for-8 from the field with six turnovers during the drought – with three of the turnovers coming in the backcourt against Indiana's full-court trap. Defensively, they broke down repeatedly and allowed easy baskets.

The Pacers had a 66-56 halftime lead and started the third quarter with 18 straight points for an 84-56 edge to essentially put the game away. Chicago missed its first seven shots of the quarter and didn't score until a Markkanen layup with 7:12 left.

The Bulls rallied, trimming the deficit to 114-103 with just under four minutes to play, but Warren converted a layup and Oladipo added a 3-pointer to build the lead up to 119-103.

CAVALIERS 128, PISTONS 119, 2OT: In Detroit, Collin Sexton scored 32 points and three of his teammates had at least 21 points to lead Cleveland.

The Cavs (2-0) took advantage of Detroit (0-2) wasting opportunities to win in regulation and the first overtime.

Cleveland center Andre Drummond had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Darius Garland added 21 points and 12 assists, and Cedi Osman had 22 points.

Jerami Grant had 14 of his 28 points in the third quarter for Detroit. Blake Griffin had 26 points.

76ERS 109, KNICKS 89: In New York, Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Embiid and Simmons have never dropped a game at Madison Square Garden, and the Sixers have won the last 13 meetings overall.

Julius Randle scored 25 points for the Knicks (0-2).

THUNDER 109, HORNETS 107: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1.4 seconds left to lift Oklahoma City.

The Thunder led by 13 with 1:50 to go, but Miles Bridges spurred Charlotte with 11 of his 14 points in the final 1:06. His 3 tied it at 107 with 10.3 seconds left

Gilgeous-Alexander then took the inbound pass, brought the ball up the floor and pulled up from 23 feet to drain a contested jumper over Caleb Martin from the top of the key.

MAGIC 120, WIZARDS 120: In Washington, Terrence Ross scored 25 points, and Orlando overcame Russell Westbrook's triple-double.

Westbrook had 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

HAWKS 122, GRIZZLIES 112: In Memphis, Tennessee, Trae Young scored eight straight points down the stretch and finished with 36 to lead Atlanta.

Kevin Huerter had 21 points, De'Andre Hunter added 15 points and rookie Nathan Knight had 14, going 4 of 5 from the field and 2-for-3 shooting from 3-point range.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 28 points and seven assists.