Sabonis makes big shot in clutch

INDIANAPOLIS – Domantas Sabonis scored on a layup with 8.4 seconds left and finished with his 100th career double-double to help the Indiana Pacers get past Boston 108-107 on Sunday night.

Sabonis finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 25 points as Indiana improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 25 points, but he missed a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as the Celtics lost their second straight.

Boston controlled most of the first half but missed its first seven shots to start the second half and was forced to play catch-up. The Celtics took a 107-106 lead after Marcus Smart scored on a fastbreak with 11.8 seconds to go.

But after calling timeout, Sabonis drove to the hoop, made the basket and drew a foul. He missed the free throw.

Tatum's shot to win the game was off the mark.

The game turned quickly in the second half.

Boston opened the third quarter with seven straight missed shots, and Indiana took full advantage with a 12-0 run that gave the Pacers a 61-55 lead. It was the jolt of energy the Pacers desperately needed playing its second game in two days.

Indiana extended the margin to 81-70 on Brogdon's 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the third. The Celtics charged back, finally tying the score at 96 on Tristan Thompson's basket with 6:19 to go.

T.J. Warren had 17 points and Doug McDermott 16 for Indiana.

CAVALIERS 118, 76ERS 94: In Cleveland, Andre Drummond scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made three steals as Cleveland won its third straight game to start the season.

Collin Sexton added 22 points and Darius Garland had 14 points and seven assists for the Cavaliers, who finished with the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46. The Cavaliers are 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-17.

Tobias Harris had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia, which fell to 2-1 and played without center Joel Embiid (back tightness). Ben Simmons scored 15 points and Dwight Howard had nine points and four fouls filling in for Embiid.

Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love (right calf strain) left in the second quarter and did not return. Love missed the season opener with the same injury, which coach J.B. Bickerstaff said was an ongoing concern.

Cleveland took its largest lead at 108-76 on Cedi Osman's driving layup with 8:30 left. The Cavs forced 22 turnovers, six by Simmons, and turned them into 35 points.

The Cavaliers beat Detroit 128-119 in double overtime Saturday, and Philadelphia won 109-89 in New York.