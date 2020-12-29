Pistons lose to 3-0 Hawks

ATLANTA – Trae Young scored 29 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 128-120 in their home opener Monday night.

John Collins finished with 15 points for the Hawks, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2016-17 and hit 20 3-pointers while shooting 47.6% beyond the arc. Young's 3 from the right wing put Atlanta up 122-112 with 1:47 remaining before Jerami Grant's 3 trimmed the lead to five with 1:05 left. Collins hit two free throws and Young sealed it with four free throws in the final minute.

The Pistons dropped to 0-3. They were without star forward Blake Griffin and reserve guard Derrick Rose, who were given the night off to rest. Coach Dwane Casey started Josh Jackson, who scored 27 points in Griffin's spot. Grant had 27 points, and Delon Wright chipped in 18 off the bench.

GRIZZLIES 116, NETS 111, OT: In New York, Ja Morant exited with a sprained ankle but the Memphis Grizzlies were able to earn their first victory of the season without him.

He watched Brandon Clarke score the go-ahead basket on a follow shot with 41 seconds left in overtime before the Grizzlies put it away with free throws.

Kyle Anderson scored a career-high 28 points and Dillon Brooks added 24 for the Grizzlies, who had dropped their first two games. Clarke had 16 points and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Caris LeVert had 28 points and 11 assists for the Nets, who rested Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while losing for the second straight night.