Bucks rout Heat, set 3-point record

MIAMI – The Milwaukee Bucks made a record 29 3-pointers in their 144-97 romp past the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on Tuesday night. They shot 29 for 51 from beyond the arc, two nights after going 7 for 38 in a loss to New York.

Milwaukee used 13 players, and 12 made at least one 3-pointer – the only person who didn't get onto that list being two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, in what will go down as nothing more than an interesting footnote in Bucks history. Khris Middleton had four 3's on his way to 25 points, Jrue Holiday made six 3's in his 24-point night and Donte DiVincenzo was 5-for-6 from deep to finish with 17 points.

The previous record for 3's in a game was 27, set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019. Milwaukee's previous most was 22, against Sacramento on Nov. 4, 2018. The most previously allowed in a game by Miami was 24, on Feb. 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tyler Herro scored 23 points for the Heat. Miami's Jimmy Butler missed the game with a sprained right ankle.

BULLS 115, WIZARDS 107: In Washington, Zach LaVine scored 23 points, including nine straight in the third quarter, and Coby White added 18 to lead the Chicago Bulls to their first victory of the season. Russell Westbrook, who sat out Sunday's game, had his third straight triple-double with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for Washington. Bradley Beal scored 29 points and Davis Bertans added 20 for the Wizards, who shot just 10 for 37 (27%) from 3-point range. The Bulls had seven players in double figures. Otto Porter scored 16 points, Garrett Temple and Patrick Williams had 12 apiece, and Tomas Satoransky and Wendell Carter each added 10.

WARRIORS 116, PISTONS 106: In Detroit, Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift the Warriors over the winless Pistons. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points. The Warriors are without stars Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon) and Draymond Green (right foot).

KNICKS 95, CAVALIERS 86: In Cleveland, Knicks forward Julius Randle had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double in two years. Andre Drummond notched his fourth double-double for the Cavaliers with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

76ERS 100, RAPTORS 93: In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 29 points, 16 rebounds and one scare when he briefly left the game with an injury but returned minutes later. Kyle Lowry scored 24 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each had 20.