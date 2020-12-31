Pacers executive Walsh announces his retirement

INDIANAPOLIS – Longtime Indiana Pacers executive Donnie Walsh, the architect of the franchise's turnaround, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

The 79-year-old Walsh first told the Indianapolis Star of his intention to retire.

“Over my 30-year relationship with Donnie, I have been amazed to watch him help lead this organization to what it has become,” team owner Herb Simon said in a statement. “He was certainly the right leader at the right time, and the invaluable wisdom and counsel he has provided over the decades extend well beyond the lines of the basketball court.”

Walsh came to Indiana as an assistant coach in 1984, joining a franchise that had never won a playoff game during its NBA history. Two years later, Walsh was promoted to general manager.

He made his biggest splash in 1987, defying the wishes of a basketball-crazed state to pass on high school and college star Steve Alford to select Reggie Miller. It didn't take Miller long to turn the draft-night boos into cheers.

Walsh continued building the Pacers with solid draft picks and shrewd moves. Indiana won its first playoff game in 1987, its first playoff series in 1994 and after reaching the Eastern Conference finals four times between 1994 and 1999, the Pacers finally won the 1999-2000 conference crown. But the Los Angeles Lakers won the championship in six games.