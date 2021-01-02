Pistons claim 1st victory of season

DETROIT – Jerami Grant scored 24 points and Derrick Rose added 17 as the Detroit Pistons won their first game of the season, beating the Boston Celtics 96-93 on Friday night.

Rookie Saddiq Bey added 17 points for the Pistons, who had lost four straight to start the season.

“I've been a fan of Saddiq's since he was at Villanova, so I knew we had an asset when we drafted him,” Rose said. “Teams are giving him open looks and he's a shooter. When I'm on the floor with him, I'm always watching to see when I can get him the ball.”

Jayson Tatum had 28 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 25, but missed a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.

The Pistons led by as many as 21 points in the first half and had a 55-40 advantage going into the third quarter, but the Celtics' defense got them back into the game. Boston had nine points off turnovers in the quarter to cut the deficit to 79-73.

Brown scored the first seven points of the fourth to give Boston its first lead, and Tatum's 3-pointer made it 93-88 with 4:15 to play. The Celtics, though, missed their next seven shots and Rose's layup put the Pistons ahead 94-93 with 1:20 left.

Bey's free throw made it 95-93 with 25.5 seconds left, and Marcus Smart missed a tying shot with 5.6 seconds remaining.

Mason Plumlee missed the first of two free throws, giving the Celtics a last chance to tie the game, but Brown missed from the right wing.

GRIZZLIES 108, HORNETS 93: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Dillon Brooks scored 21 points to lead Memphis, which had seven players ruled out for various health reasons and dressed just nine.

Kyle Anderson finished with 18 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke 15 scored for the Grizzlies.

Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Gogul Dieng scored 14, and Desmond Bane 10 for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones led all players with 12 assists. Former Purdue Fort Wayne star Jon Konchar scored seven points.

Bane was 2 of 7 from long distance and extended his streak of games with multiple 3-pointers to five, second-most in NBA history.

Bismack Biyombo led Charlotte with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and LaMelo Ball had 15 points and a team-best six assists. The Hornets got 14 points each from Gordon Hayward and Caleb Martin finished with 14 points apiece. P.J. Washington finished with 10 points.

MAVERICKS 93, HEAT 83: In Dallas, Luka Doncic had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead Dallas.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points to helps the Mavericks rebound from a 118-99 loss at home to Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Bam Adebayo scored 19 points for Miami, and Avery Bradley had 15 for Miami. Jimmy Butler scored two points, both on free throws, while playing 27 minutes in his first appearance since playing only the first half on Christmas against New Orleans because of a sprained right ankle.

HAWKS 114, NETS 96: In New York, De'Andre Hunter scored 23 points lead Atlanta.

Trae Young scored 21 points and John Collins had 20 for the Hawks, who had six players score in double figures and improved to 4-1. Atlanta split a back-to-back set with Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Kevin Durant scored 28 points to lead the Nets, who have lost three of four.