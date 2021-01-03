11-0 run helps Knicks top Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – Austin Rivers made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:23 left and finished with 15 points to help the New York Knicks rally past the Indiana Pacers 106-102 on Saturday night.

The Knicks have won three of four to pull to .500 after six games under new coach Tom Thibodeau. R.J. Barrett scored a team-best 25 points.

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with a career-high 33 points but had his shot blocked with less than a minute to go, which led to another basket by Rivers during an 11-0 run that helped seal the win. Indiana has lost two of three

The Pacers struggled all night, and New York couldn't put it away until the closing minutes. But the Knicks did just enough in the second half after trailing 51-50 at halftime.

The Knicks opened the second half on a 16-5 flurry to retake the lead and extend it to 66-56 with 7:35 left in the third quarter.

Indiana answered with eight straight points to make it 75-73 with 2:31 left in the period and when Justin Holiday made a 3 to end the quarter, the score was tied at 82.

CAVALIERS 96, HAWKS 91: In Atlanta, Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Cleveland wiped out a 15-point deficit in the third quarter.

JaVale McGee scooped in a runner to help the Cavs reclaim the lead at 84-83, and Sexton made it a three-point lead with a 17-footer on the next possession.

PELICANS 120, RAPTORS 116: In New Orleans, Eric Bledsoe capped a 19-point, 10-assist performance with a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute as New Orleans held on.

Brandon Ingram added 31 points, capped by four free throws in the last 13 seconds to seal the win. Zion Williamson scored 21 points,