Tatum leads Celtics to win over Pistons

DETROIT – Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then tied up the Detroit veteran on the other end to help the Boston Celtics beat the Pistons 122-120 on Sunday for a weekend split.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points. He hit a late 3-pointer and was 13 of 16 from the field, two nights after his late miss sealed a loss in the opener in Detroit.

“We haven't been good, especially down the stretch, executing-wise,” said Marcus Smart, who added 17 points and eight assists. “We got to our spots, we got the ball where we wanted it, and those two players made great shots and great reads. They won us the game.”

Tatum had 24 points and 12 assists for Boston. The Celtics shot a season-best 57%.

“It seems like they made every shot, especially Brown,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “I want to see how many teams do a good job on Jaylen Brown and Tatum. They're probably two of the most dynamic players I've seen in a while.”

Jerami Grant scored 22 points for the Pistons, his career-best fifth straight game with at least 20. Svi Mykhailiuk had 15 points despite not entering the game until under four minutes left in the third quarter.

Semi Ojeleye hit three 3-pointers in less than five minutes to open the fourth quarter for Boston. Sekou Doumbouya and Mykhailiuk responded with back-to-back 3s to give Detroit a 108-106 lead with 6:01 left.

Mykhailiuk scored eight straight Detroit points, and the Pistons took a 118-117 lead on Mason Plumlee's free throws with 42.2 seconds left. That set up Brown's 3-pointer with 34.0 seconds to go, and Grant made two free throws 12 seconds later to tie it at 120.

WIZARDS 123, NETS 122: In Brooklyn, New York, Bradley Beal had 27 points, 10 rebounds and the assist on Thomas Bryant's go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed jumpers on the last possession, dropping the Nets to 3-4.

Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 assists but only five rebounds after recording triple-doubles in his first four games with the Wizards. Bryant finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds as Washington won its second straight after an 0-5 start.

Irving had 30 points and 10 assists for the Nets, while Durant had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

BULLS 118, MAVERICKS 108: In Chicago, Zach LaVine had 39 points and Coby White scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Bulls.

Jalen Brunson, starting in place of the injured Luka Doncic, had 31 points for the Mavericks.

Otto Porter Jr. added 15 for the Bulls, who were without starter Lauri Markkanen and reserves Tomas Satoransky, Chandler Hutchison and Ryan Arcidiacano.

Dallas led 60-59 at halftime despite LaVine scoring 29. LaVine was 9 for 13 from the field while the rest of the Bulls were 10 for 27.

Brunson had 18 first-half points on 7-for-8 shooting for the Mavericks.