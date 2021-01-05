Pacers beat Pelicans in OT

NEW ORLEANS – Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by bouncing in a driving, one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116 on Monday night.

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana, hitting a 29-foot 3-pointer and following that up with a steal from Lonzo Ball to spark a six-point comeback in the final 20 seconds of regulation.

Myles Turner made the game-tying 3 with 8.2 seconds left in regulation and had 17 points and three blocks before he fouled out with a minutes left in overtime. Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with about four minutes left in regulation.

Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Zion Williamson added 24 and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, which led 104-94 with 3:46 left in regulation after Ingram's three-point play as he was fouled by Sabonis. Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games.

The Pelicans were still up by six with just less than a half-minute to go when JJ Redick missed a 3-point attempt from the near the right sideline, setting up the dramatic sequence in which the Pacers tied it.

BUCK 125, PISTONS 115: In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points as the Bucks have won their last eight regular-season meetings with the Pistons. Detroit played without two of its top three scorers in Blake Griffin and Josh Jackson.

MAGIC 103, CAVALIERS 83: In Orlando, Florida, Aaron Gordon broke out of a shooting slump with 6-of-9 sniping from 3-point range and scored a season-high 24 points, helping Orlando snap a two-game losing streak. Cleveland guard Collin Sexton scored 24 points and tied LeBron James' franchise record for consecutive games with at least 20 points to open a season

CELTICS 126, RAPTORS 114: In Tampa, Florida, Jayson Tatum scored 40 points as they Celtics played without three of their top guards. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors (1-5) with 35 points and eight rebounds.