Drummond's double-double leads Cavs past Grizzlies 94-90

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Andre Drummond had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 94-90 on Thursday night.

Cedi Osman scored 16 points as Cleveland snapped a two-game skid. JaVale McGee added 13 points.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Brandon Clarke had 14 points. Dillon Brooks scored 11, but was 4 of 13 from the field.

A key sequence came with 34 seconds left. On a breakaway by Memphis guard Tyus Jones, Isaac Okoro was called for a foul on Jones' layup attempt. Cleveland challenged, the foul was overturned and the Cavaliers won the ensuing tip. That led to a dunk from Okoro with 10.6 seconds left for a 93-90 lead.

The Cavaliers were minus leading scorer Collin Sexton, who sat out with a left ankle sprain. That left Cleveland trying to pick up Sexton's missing 25.1 points a game.

In the aftermath of Wednesday's chaos at the U.S. Capitol, and to protest racial and social injustice, the teams paused at the opening tip, went to the sideline, locked arms and took a knee. They were joined by coaches, staff and reserves covering the entire sideline from end line to end line. The three officials knelt at midcourt behind the line of players.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: With a steal in the third quarter, Nance reached 400 in his career. Nance leads the NBA with 2.38 steals per game. ... G Damyean Dotson started his second game of the season. … Played their first game against a Western Conference opponent. ... Drummond has a double-double in all nine games this season.

Grizzlies: Have not won a home game this season. Their only two wins came on the road at Brooklyn and Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Play at Milwaukee on Saturday.

Grizzlies: End a four-game homestand against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.