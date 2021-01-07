Brogdon's 35 leads Pacers past Rockets

INDIANAPOLIS – Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 to go, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Houston Rockets 114-107 on Wednesday night.

Justin Holiday added a season-high 20 points for Indiana, winner of two straight. It's the first time the Pacers have beaten the Rockets at home since January 2017.

John Wall had a season-high 28 points in his fourth game with his new team but James Harden finished with 15. Harden also had 12 assists for Houston, which gave up the final eight points after taking a 107-106 lead.

Brogdon answered with his 3-pointer, Domantas Sabonis' putback with 1:31 to go extended the margin to four and Brogdon sealed the victory by making two free throws with 29.9 seconds left.

MAGIC 105, CAVALIERS 94: In Orlando, Florida, former top overall draft pick Markelle Fultz suffered a season-ending tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the first quarter of Orlando's win.

The Magic confirmed the ACL injury after the game and said Fultz would miss the rest of the season.

Fultz, who was off to the best start of his career, was driving to the basket less than five minutes into the game when he was cut off by Isaac Okoro and his left knee buckled without contact. The Orlando point guard writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes before he was helped into a wheelchair.

Fultz signed a three-year, $50 million extension last month and was finally showing the promise that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft as he led the Magic to a quick start this season.

He came in averaging a career-best 14-3 points in seven games.

76ERS 141, WIZARDS 136: In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 38 points and NBA-leading Philadelphia overcame a Washington record-tying 60-point performance by Bradley Beal.

The Sixers are an NBA-best 7-1 in coach Doc Rivers' first season in Philadelphia.

“They pay me to take over the game, and they pay me to dominate,” Embiid said.

Embiid did just that in the fourth, scoring 11 points to just three for Beal.

Beal, who once scored 53 and 55 points in consecutive games, sank a free throw with 4.4 seconds left to hit the mark. He went 20 of 25 from the floor, made 7 of 10 3-points and went 13 of 15 from the line to match former Wizard Gilbert Arenas for the franchise single-game mark.

CELTICS 107, HEAT 105: In Miami, Payton Pritchard wasn't there last season when Boston lost to Miami in the Eastern Conference finals.

He helped Boston get a measure of revenge.

Pritchard's putback with two-tenths of a second left capped a wild finish, and the Celtics won the first matchup this season of last year's East finalists.

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Jaylen Brown had 21 for the Celtics, who wasted an early 17-point lead and a 10-point lead in the final minute before winning.

Jimmy Butler had 26 points for Miami, which got 16 points from Duncan Robinson, 15 points from Bam Adebayo and 14 from Goran Dragic.

The Celtics went on a late 13-0 run to go up 10 with 1:17 left – only to see the Heat score 10 points in 55 seconds to tie the game on a pair of 3-pointers by Robinson, one while getting fouled, and another from Dragic.

Smart missed a layup on Boston's last possession, but Pritchard swooped in for the rebound. Miami's last-ditch try was knocked away as time expired.

BUCKS 130 PISTONS 115: In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and Khris Middleton added 23 as Milwaukee rolled to its third straight victory.

This marked the second time in three nights that the Bucks and Pistons have faced off in Milwaukee. The Bucks (5-3) beat the Pistons 125-115 on Monday and have now won their last nine regular-season meetings with Detroit.

The Pistons (1-7) had fallen by 10 points or fewer in each of their first six losses but never had much of a chance in this one. Milwaukee (5-3) was ahead 82-56 at halftime and led by as many as 34 in the third quarter and coasted to the win.

Detroit's Jerami Grant had 31 points to lead all scorers.

The Bucks improved to 4-0 at home, where they're outscoring teams by an average margin of 23.5 points. The Bucks finish their five-game home stretch with Utah on Friday and Cleveland on Saturday.

Brook Lopez scored 17 points, Bobby Portis had 16, rookie Jordan Nwora provided 11 and Jrue Holiday added 10 for the Bucks.

Saddiq Bey scored 20 points, Wayne Ellington 12 and Derrick Rose 10 for the Pistons.