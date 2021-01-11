Clippers rally past Bulls as Leonard reaches milestone

LOS ANGELES – Freed from the pesky mask he'd been wearing on court for two weeks, Kawhi Leonard cut loose. Getting a steal and a dunk, hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer.

He finished with a season-high 35 points, going over 10,000 in his career, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 130-127 on Sunday.

“It's a steppingstone, but I don't really care about it,” Leonard said of his milestone. “Maybe when I retire I'll sit back and look at the accomplishments. Right now it's about being greedy and wanting more.”

Leonard reached the 10,000 plateau on one of his five 3-pointers in the third quarter, when he scored 21 points. His points and 3-pointers made were the most in a single quarter in his career.

Leonard's last 3-pointer in the quarter gave the Clippers their first lead since they scored the game's first basket. In all, he had seven 3-pointers, tying his career high.

For the first time in two weeks, Leonard no longer needs the on-court mask he wore strapped around his head to protect eight stitches in his mouth. He got hit by teammate Serge Ibaka's elbow at Denver on Christmas.

George had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Lou Williams added 21 points off the bench.

Zach LaVine led six Bulls in double figures with a season-high 45 points – four off his career high – and he made a season-best 10 3-pointers.

Garrett Temple added 18 points and Patrick Williams had 17 points. Coby White had a career-high 13 assists.

Chicago dropped its third in a row for the first time since starting the season 0-3.

“We were frustrated we kept letting him (LaVine) get looks that he liked,” George said, “but at our end we were happy and excited that Kawhi had it going.”

The Bulls shot 61% from the floor and 55% from 3-point range.

JAZZ 96, PISTONS 86: In Detorit, Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in a decisive first quarter, and the Utah Jazz held on to win.

Utah scored the game's first nine points and never trailed.

The Jazz went on a 17-0 run later in the first, pushing their lead to 20 before the quarter was over.

Jerami Grant scored 28 points for the Pistons, who cut the deficit to six late in the third quarter.

LAKERS 120, ROCKETS 102: In Houston, Anthony Davis had 27 points, LeBron James added 18 and Los Angeles won for the sixth time in seven games.

It was a testy game that included five technical fouls, two flagrant fouls and the first-half ejections of Markieff Morris and DeMarcus Cousins.

Davis, who sat out Friday with a groin strain, helped the Lakers finish with 62 points in the paint in a game they led by as many as 27.

Christian Wood scored 23 points and James Harden had 20 for the Rockets.

HEAT, CELTICS, PPD.: Sunday's game between Boston and Miami was postponed Sunday because of contact tracing concerns within the Heat, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The Celtics would have been without seven players for the game in accordance with the NBA's health and safety protocols for dealing with COVID-19, all of them ruled out earlier Sunday – along with two others because of injury.