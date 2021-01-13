Pacers stymie Curry, bounce back to beat Warriors 104-95

SAN FRANCISCO — Myles Turner hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:59 to play and scored 22 points, Aaron Holiday converted a layup on the next possession and the Indiana Pacers stymied Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 104-95 on Tuesday night.

Indiana kept Curry in check by regularly playing him with a tough box-and-1 defense, though the two-time MVP still created his chances. He found his groove again following a rare off night Sunday against the Raptors to finish with 20 points.

Justin Holiday also hit a key late 3 as the Pacers bounced back from a loss at Sacramento a night earlier to avoid dropping consecutive road games for the first time.

Curry shot 7 for 17 with three 3-pointers.

“Curry’s going to be aggressive, their entire team is going to be aggressive,” Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said pregame in discussing his defensive plan. “We’ve got to do a good job on Curry mixing things up on him.”

Curry was coming off an 11-point game in which he shot 2 for 16 and missed nine of his 10 3s in Sunday’s win against Toronto after scoring 143 over his previous four games, including a career-high 62 a week before against Portland.

Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 17 points and key reserves Damion Lee and Mychal Mulder hit consecutive 3-pointers during one fourth-quarter stretch for Golden State before the Pacers got hot.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points as the Warriors concluded a seven-game homestand, their longest of the season, spanning 12 days by going 4-3 at Chase Center.

Wiggins also blocked a career-best five shots, giving him nine the past two games — the first time in his career he has had three or more blocks in back-to-back games.

Turner also had 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Pacers, playing a back-to-back following a 127-122 loss to the Kings that began a five-game road trip out West. Four players scored 20 or more points in that game, then five reached double digits Tuesday.

Indiana's 12-1 run midway through the second quarter put the Pacers ahead 34-32 before the Warriors roared back with a 16-5 surge that made it 48-39.

Golden State rookie James Wiseman picked up his fourth personal foul with 1:10 left in the second quarter. He played in the third until getting his sixth foul at the 6:25 mark.

The Warriors honored front-line workers on “ Essential Workers Night, ” with those fans watching virtually and being shown on the LED boards.

PASCHALL OUT

Golden State forward Eric Paschall sat out and entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol. That does not mean he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We've got to make up for Eric's loss and it's a big loss with the way he's been playing," coach Steve Kerr said.

TIP-INS

Pacers: The Pacers shot 9 for 28 from 3-point territory. ... Indiana won on the Warriors' home floor in the lone meeting last season and scored its most points ever in the series in a 129-118 victory.

Warriors: Curry missed his first two free throws of the game, rattling each one in and out and he shook his head in disbelief after the first one didn't drop. He had made a franchise-record 80 straight from the line before a miss Jan. 3 vs. Portland. ... Injured Splash Brother Klay Thompson has been around the team the past couple of days, seeing the training staff Tuesday as he recovers from surgery on a torn right Achilles tendon. He is unlikely to travel with the team for now.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Portland on Thursday, having won the past three against the Trail Blazers.

Warriors: At Denver on Thursday night to begin a four-game road trip. Golden State has won its last two on the Nuggets' home floor.