Mass on kidney to keep LeVert out indefinitely

INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert's debut with the Indiana Pacers has been put on hold indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney.

Kevin Pritchard, president of basketball operations, made the announcement Saturday, three days after LeVert became part of a blockbuster, four-team deal that sent perennial All-Star James Harden from Houston to the Brooklyn Nets and two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo from the Pacers to the Rockets.

Pritchard did not provide details of the diagnosis, including whether it was cancerous, and declined to establish a timeline for LeVert's return.

“In the medical process we've done, we were able to find something that could help this kid and give him a better and clean prognosis for the rest of his life,” Pritchard said on a Zoom call. “It's an incredible story, and it's something we don't take lightly.”

It also didn't scuttle the big trade, though Houston and Cleveland, the fourth team involved, agreed to throw in future, unspecified second-round picks to keep the deal intact.

Pritchard acknowledged the Pacers thought highly of LeVert when they selected him with the No. 16 overall draft pick in 2016. But they were making that choice for the Nets, who acquired the selection in an earlier trade for Thaddeus Young.

LeVert is expected to undergo additional tests, and the Pacers said in a statement they would provide updates when available.

“On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance,” LeVert said in a statement. “We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible.”

LeVert was expected to replace Oladipo in the starting lineup and has enough versatility he could help fill the scoring void left by T.J. Warren, who is out after recently undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot.

Pritchard said Warren is progressing well and could return soon. Guard Jeremy Lamb, who has been rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee since February, also appears to be nearing a return. And Pritchard hasn't ruled out the possibility of LeVert playing this season, either.