Wizards have 5th straight game postponed

MIAMI – The Washington Wizards are now assured of going at least 11 days between games, after yet another postponement while the team deals with COVID-19 issues.

The Wizards' game that was scheduled to be played Wednesday in Charlotte is now off, the NBA said Monday. That is the 14th postponement since Jan. 10 – and no team has had more games called off than the Wizards.

Washington has seen five consecutive games pushed back, and the earliest the Wizards will play again is Friday at Milwaukee. The Wizards revealed late last week that six players were positive for COVID-19 and three others were ruled out because contact tracing said they may have been exposed to the virus.

Pushing the Wizards' return back appears to make sense for multiple reasons, including the fact that the team has been unable to even practice. Some players returned to the team facility this weekend for individual work, but what would have been a five-game, eight-day road trip – had the Charlotte game been played as planned – seemed highly problematic given the lack of practice time.

Also Monday, the game in Miami between the Heat and the Detroit Pistons was pushed back five hours, with the league and teams making that decision so additional COVID-19 testing could be processed. The game was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. but was pushed back to 8 p.m. and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the rare afternoon start, combined with the extra time needed to process additional tests, led to the delay.

Denver announced that Michael Porter Jr. will miss a 10th consecutive game because of virus protocols today, when the Nuggets face Oklahoma City. Porter had a 30-point, 10-rebound game on Dec. 29; he hasn't played since.

The 14 postponements in a little over a week have now involved 19 of the league's 30 teams. One of those matchups was to have taken place on Monday's schedule – Cleveland at Washington.