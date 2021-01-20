Deal alerts LeVert to mass on his left kidney

INDIANAPOLIS – Caris LeVert arrived in Indianapolis last week feeling perfectly fine.

He was eager to meet his new teammates, join the starting lineup and make his Pacers debut. Then came the shocking news from Indiana's team doctors: They found a small mass on LeVert's left kidney.

Suddenly everything went on hold and now, as LeVert awaits test results to find out if the growth is cancerous, the 6-foot-6 guard realizes just how fortunate he was to be included in last week's blockbuster trade.

“I hadn't missed any games this season yet. I was 100% healthy,” he said during a video call Tuesday. “In a way this trade showed and revealed what was going on in my body. So I'm definitely looking at it from that side and definitely humbled to know that that this trade could have saved me in the long run.”

If he hadn't gone from Brooklyn to Houston in the James Harden deal, then from the Rockets to Indiana in exchange for Victor Oladipo last Wednesday, it's unclear when – or if – the mass would have been detected.

LeVert was expected to replace Oladipo in the lineup and help add scoring punch with T.J. Warren out indefinitely after having surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. While Bjorkgren said he's hopeful the Pacers' top scorer from last season returns, he acknowledged the front office continues to work on a rehab plan.

Center Myles Turner, the NBA blocks leader, went down last weekend with a fractured right hand. Team officials said surgery won't be necessary and listed Turner as day to day. It's possible Turner could play Wednesday night against Dallas with some extra padding protecting the hand.

The good news is guard Jeremy Lamb's return could give Indiana another scorer. He hasn't played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last February but has been practicing and Bjorkgren said he expects Lamb back “very soon.”

LeVert spent his first 41/2 seasons with Brooklyn after the Pacers selected him in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft. After a solid rookie season, his scoring average increased each of the next three seasons.