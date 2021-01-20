Porzingis leads Mavericks past Pacers 124-112

INDIANAPOLIS — Kristaps Porzingis posted season-high totals of 27 points and 12 rebounds in leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-111 victory at Indiana on Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic added 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as Dallas snapped its first three-game losing streak in almost two years.

The short-handed Pacers have lost two straight by double digits, their two most lopsided losses of the season. Malcolm Brogdon had 26 points and Domantis Sabonis finished with 25 points and nine rebounds, ending his streak of consecutive double-doubles at 13.

Dallas took the lead for good on the final basket of the third quarter and pulled away with an 11-4 run in the fourth.

The Mavericks were in control most of the night after using an early 15-3 run to take a 37-22 lead late in the first quarter.

Indiana closed the deficit to 65-63 at the half, then took its first lead when Edmond Sumner's 3-pointer broke a 67-all tie early in the third. It didn't last long.

Porzingis scored all of the Mavericks points in a 9-2 run and Dallas eventually extended the margin to 84-76.

Again, the Pacers charged back, tying the score at 86 on Brogdon's second 3 of the game, taking an 89-88 lead on his next 3 and then making it 91-88 when Brogdon made a layup.

But Dallas answered with a 13-3 run to make it 101-94 and gradually pulled away late to seal it.