Pacers down Magic in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS – Malcolm Brogdon hit the decisive 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in overtime lo lift the Indiana Pacers to a 120-118 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Evan Fournier's 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer for Orlando.

Brogdon led the Pacers with 23 points. Jeremy Lamb and Myles Turner each scored 22 points, and Domantas Sabonis contributed 18 points.

Fournier scored 26 points for the Magic. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Magic went ahead 115-110 early in the overtime period. Brogdon appeared to tie it at 115 on a 3-pointer, but after a timeout, officials ruled he had stepped out of bounds.

Indiana made the stops it needed down the stretch. Fournier missed a 3-point attempt with the Magic clinging to a one-point lead to set up Brogdon's big shot.

Sabonis converted from in close to tie the game at 108 with 10.7 seconds left in regulation, and the Magic turned the ball over to send it to overtime.

BULLS 123, HORNETS 110: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Zach LaVine had 25 points and nine assists to lead Chicago.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 23 points and Coby White added 18 points and eight assists as the Bulls won their third straight.

Gordon Hayward scored 34 points for the Hornets, and Devonte Graham had a season-high 24 points.

Former Indiana Hoosier Cody Zeller was back on the floor for Charlotte after missing the last four games with a broken bone in his left hand. Zeller didn't start, played 11 minutes and scored five points and had three rebounds.

ROCKETS 103, PISTONS 102: In Detroit, Jerami Grant's driving layup on the final play came too late, and Houston held on.

Down one with 3.4 seconds remaining, the Pistons inbounded to Grant, who faked a handoff to Blake Griffin and then drove down the right side of the lane. Time clearly ran out before he laid the ball in, but he was also bumped by Houston's P.J. Tucker.

Replays showed that contact also came after time expired, and after a review, the game ended with the Rockets winning.

Grant scored 21 points for Detroit. Eric Gordon scored 20 for Houston

CAVALIERS 125, NETS 113: In Cleveland, Collin Sexton had 25 points and nine assists, and Andre Drummond added 19 points and 16 rebounds as Cleveland beat Brooklyn for the second time in three days.

The Nets played without superstar forward Kevin Durant, who was held out as a precautionary measure.

Kyrie Irving scored 38 points and James Harden had 19 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn. Durant scored 38 points in that game and played 50 minutes, so the Nets rested him Friday with another game scheduled today.

Before the game, the Cavaliers completed their trade of Kevin Porter to Houston for a second-round draft pick.