Brogdon scores 36 to lead Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 36 points and Myles Turner scored 11 of his 21 in the final 81/2 minutes Monday night to help the Indiana Pacers pull away for a 129-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Brogdon also had nine assists and seven rebounds, a day after his poorest game of the season. Jeremy Lamb matched his season-high with 22 points as Indiana earned a split in the two-game set against the Raptors. The Pacers won this one despite losing All-Star forward Damontis Sabonis to a bruised left knee in the first half.

“I was on the phone with coach (Nate Bjorkgren) late last night, trying to figure out how to make adjustments. I was really angry after last night's game,” Brogdon said. “I was incredibly locked in today. We both love the game, we both think about the game all the time and we both hate losing. It drove me crazy until we were able to get back on the court tonight.”

But with Brogdon leading the charge, Sabonis' absence didn't matter.

“I thought he came out with a focus,” Bjorkgren said. “He was in attack mode the entire evening.”

Toronto was led by Fred VanVleet's 25 points and six rebounds. Norman Powell scored 24 points.

PISTONS 119, 76ERS 104: In Detroit, Delon Wright scored a career-high 28 points to lead Detroit.

Jerami Grant scored 25 points for the Pistons (4-13), who still have the NBA's worst record but took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence. The Philadelphia star was out with back tightness.

Detroit acquitted itself well in this two-game mini-series with the 76ers. Philadelphia needed a big game from Embiid to prevail 114-110 on Saturday night.

The Pistons never trailed in the rematch. Wayne Ellington scored 20 points, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range. It was his fifth straight game with at least four 3s to tie a team record set by Joe Dumars in 1998-99.

MAGIC 117, HORNETS 108: In Orlando, Florida, Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points and rookie point guard Cole Anthony added a career-high 21 points to lead Orlando.

Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak and bounced back from squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter Sunday night in a loss to the Hornets.

Orlando made a season-best 19 3-pointers, including seven in the third quarter. Evan Fournier hit 5 3s and scored 19 points.

NETS 98, HEAT 85: In New York, James Harden and Kevin Durant each scored 20 points despite three relatively quiet quarters to lead Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving added 16 points for the Nets, who completed a sweep of the Heat in two games that couldn't have been more different. Brooklyn won 128-124 on Saturday, then took the rematch despite barely topping its lowest-scoring game of the season.

Harden had only 10 points and four shots through three, then scored 10 more in the 18-2 spurt that turned a tie game into a 96-80 lead. Durant shot just 4 for 17 through three, then hit two 3-pointers in the fourth, the latter snapping a 78-all tie and igniting the big run.

Bam Adebayo had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Miami. in a strong follow-up to his career-high 41 points Saturday.

LAKERS 115, CAVALIERS 108: In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 23 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter as Los Angeles stayed unbeaten on the road.

Anthony Davis added 17 points as the defending NBA champions improved to 10-0 away from home. The win for Los Angeles came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash.

James' outburst in the fourth appeared to be directed at someone sitting among Cleveland's front office group in the socially -distanced front row across from the Cavs' bench.

He made 9 of 10 shots in the fourth, posing to hold his form after draining a 34-foot 3-pointer just before the 24-second clock expired to put the Lakers ahead 103-98.

James followed that with a step-back 3 and then drained a fadeaway turn-around jumper in the corner before shaking his head at Cleveland' bench.

Andre Drummond scored 25 and added 17 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who were blown out by 38 on Sunday in Boston.