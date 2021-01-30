Hornets turn tables on Pacers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – P.J. Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets avenged an earlier loss to Indiana with a 108-105 win over the Pacers on Friday night.

Terry Rozier scored 19 points and Devonte Graham added 14 points and 10 assists as the Hornets bounced back from a 116-106 loss to the Pacers two nights earlier. Rookie LaMelo Ball, who has been struggling, came alive with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds as the Hornets won for the second time in eight games.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points, and Myles Turner had 20 points.

The Hornets shot 50.6% from the field and had a season-high 35 assists.

Washington was 7 of 8 from the field after being limited to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the teams' last meeting.

The Hornets led by nine in the fourth quarter before the Pacers battled back and took the lead with three minutes remaining on a one-handed turnaround jumper from the baseline by Turner, who beat the shot clock.

The lead changed hands a few times before Rozier knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing and Graham buried a transition 3 to put Charlotte up by five.

Brodgon cut the lead to three on a driving layup. After a Charlotte turnover, the Pacers had a chance to tie, but Brodgon's 3-point try bounced off the back of the rim with 6 seconds left and the Pacers couldn't get the rebound.

“We didn't really establish our defense,” Turner said. “It seemed like every time we missed a rebound, they would convert a 3. It was the multitude of rebounds and stops that we missed.”

KNICKS 102, CAVALIERS 81: In New York, rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points off the bench to lead New York.

Quickley was one of five players to score in double figures for New York, which snapped a three-game losing streak. R.J. Barrett scored 24 points, Julius Randle finished with 16 and Austin Rivers 13.

Darius Garland scored 24 points for Cleveland, which lost for third time in four games. Collin Sexton added 17 and Jarrett Allen 15.

New York's defense proved troublesome for Cleveland, which was held to a season low in points.

New York outscored the Cavaliers 28-16 in the second quarter.

For the game, New York held the Cavaliers to 34.9% shooting.

PELICANS 131, BUCKS 126: In New Orleans, Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers as New Orleans held on.

Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, and Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-best seven assists to help New Orleans prevent the Bucks from erasing a 28-point deficit during the game's final 17 minutes.

Eric Bledsoe also hit seven 3s and scored 25 for the Pelicans, who combined to make 21 from deep. Steven Adams grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and 11 rebounds, and fJrue Holiday scored 22 for Milwaukee, which trailed nearly the entire game, usually by double-digits.