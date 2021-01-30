Lillard's 3-pointer sends Blazers to 123-122 win over Bulls

CHICAGO – Damian Lillard hit a fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Lillard finished with 44 points on eight 3-pointers.

It appeared the Bulls had the game in control after Coby White hit a pair of free throws to give them a 122-117 lead with 11.5 seconds left. Lillard came down and hit a 3-pointer with 8.2 seconds to play.

Following the inbounds, the Blazers trapped Zach LaVine in the corner and forced a jump ball with 6.2 seconds left. After the jump, Lillard picked up the loose ball and fired a 3 from near the sideline to win it.

After blowing a 20-point lead in the first half and losing to Chicago at home, the Blazers followed that up by blowing a 19-point lead in the third quarter. Lauri Markkanen and Tomas Satoransky brought the Bulls back with back-to-backs 3s to give Chicago a 103-101 lead with 7:58 left in the game.

LaVine's 3-pointer with 32.1 seconds left to put Chicago up 120-115.

Enes Kanter had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Portland, which is 5-3 on the road. Gary Trent Jr. finished with 18 points.

Lillard extended a 64-53 halftime lead with eight quick points. He hit consecutive 3s, the second from 33 feet, to give the Blazers a 75-58 lead with 9:34 left in the third quarter. He finished with 15 points in the quarter.

Markkanen scored 31 points and LaVine had 26 for the Bulls.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Robert Covington was back in the starting lineup after missing two games with a concussion.

Bulls: Chicago is 2-6 at the United Center.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit Milwaukee on Monday.

Bulls: Host former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks on Monday.