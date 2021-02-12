Pacers top Pistons to halt streak

DETROIT – Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points and Jeremy Lamb scored 17 for the Pacers. One night later, it was Detroit that struggled offensively, shooting 5 of 28 from 3-point range.

Josh Jackson led Detroit with 18 points, and rookie Isaiah Stewart added 17 in his first start at center. Mason Plumlee missed the game for the last-place Pistons because of a right elbow issue.

Detroit missed its first eight shots from beyond the arc, but the Pistons were effective enough inside that the game was tied 52-all at halftime.

Then the Pacers outscored Detroit 30-18 in the third quarter. Brogdon had 10 points and Myles Turner added nine in that period for Indiana.

Jerami Grant, coming off big games against the Lakers and Nets, shot 4 of 17 from the field and scored only nine points for the Pistons.