Pacers top Timberwolves in OT

MINNEAPOLIS – Domantas Sabonis had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and nine rebounds as the Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-128 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Sabonis, Brogdon and the Pacers erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Indiana trailed 98-88 and eventually took a five-point lead in the fourth. Sabonis knocked down a pair of free throws with 11.1 seconds left in regulation to help send the game to overtime tied at 121.

The Pacers played their second straight overtime game, coming off an OT loss to Chicago on Monday.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. Malik Beasley added 31 points in his first game of the season off the bench, and Ricky Rubio finished wdith a a season-high 20 points and 13 assists.

Minnesota lost its second game in as many nights after falling to the Los Angels Lakers 112-104 Tuesday.

Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards had a good look at a game-winning shot at the end of regulation, but his 3-pointer rimmed out as time expired.

Coming off a career-high 28 points a night earlier, Edwards was quiet offensively. The No. 1 draft pick made some noise late in the first half with a big dunk, but shot 3 for 15 overall.

Naz Reid had 18 points off Minnesota's bench. The Timberwolves' reserves outscored Indiana's reserves 57-39.

BULLS 105, PISTONS 102: In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 37 points as Chicago won on short notice.

The Bulls were scheduled to visit Charlotte, with the Pistons at Dallas. Those games got called off Tuesday by the NBA because of COVID-19 contact tracing concerns with the Hornets and power outages in Texas. The Bulls and Pistons were then scheduled to play each other, instead.

Chicago made two 3-pointers late in the game to hold off Detroit. Coby White made his shot from the corner to give the Bulls a 100-96 lead with just over a minute left before Patrick Williams knocked down a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining to make it 103-98.

LaVine made a free throw to ice the game in the final seconds.

He scored 15 points in the third quarter to help Chicago come back from a 25-point, second-quarter deficit.

Wendall Carter Jr. added 18 points while Williams had 15. Chicago won its second straight game overall and fifth in a row against Detroit.

Jerami Grant scored a career-high 43 points for the Pistons, who cooled off after a strong start.