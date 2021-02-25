2nd half of schedule for NBA season is released

The second half of the NBA schedule will be hectic, all the way to the end.

The league on Wednesday released the list of games that will be played between March 10 and May 16, with Memphis and San Antonio – two of the teams that dealt with long unplanned shutdowns because of coronavirus-related issues – set to play 40 times apiece, tied for the most in the league during the 68-day sprint to the end of the regular season.

And every team is scheduled to play on the final day of the regular season, a rarity. The 15 games on May 16 will mark the first time that every NBA team plays on the same day since Nov. 25, 2016 – and the first time all have done so on the final day of the regular season since April 16, 2014.

The season reopens following the All-Star break on March 10 when Washington visits Memphis and San Antonio goes to Dallas.

Most of the league resumes on March 11, with 21 teams playing their second-half openers that night, and the remaining five – Denver, Cleveland, Utah, Indiana and the Los Angeles Lakers – get back to game action on March 12.

That means the Cavaliers, Lakers and Jazz, all of whom end their first-half schedules on March 3, get the longest All-Star breaks in the league at nine days apiece. Washington, Memphis and San Antonio get the shortest breaks, all six days.

Teams will finish the season averaging about 15 back-to-backs, about three more per team than was the case last season but still well below the norm before the league made player rest a scheduling priority and changed its methods three years ago.

Play-in dates

The play-in tournament begins May 18 and the playoffs officially open May 22.

For the play-in tournament, the NBA has set up six games, all of which will result in either a playoff berth or elimination.