Curry, Green lead Warriors past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Draymond Green fell just short of a triple-double and the weary Golden State Warriors beat the Indiana Pacers 111-107 on Wednesday night.

Green had 12 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. The Warriors took control with a late 6-0 run to seal their second straight victory on a four-game trip.

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 24 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 16 rebounds for his his 24th double-double of the season. But the Pacers looked rusty after taking an unexpected one-week break because of two postponed games.

CAVALIERS 112, ROCKETS 96: In Cleveland, Jarrett Allen tied his career high with 26 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked four shots as Cleveland extended the Rockets' losing streak to nine games.

John Wall scored 20 points and Victor Oladipo had 17 points and six rebounds in his return from a strained right foot for Houston, whose last victory occurred at Memphis on Feb. 4. Eric Gordon added 17 points off the bench.

PELICANS 128, PISTONS 118: In New Orleans, Zion Williamson scored 32 points in his first game since being named a first-time All-Star to lift New Orleans.

Highlighting his performance with quick dribbling spin moves to elude multiple converging defenders in the paint and set up short floaters and layups, or with thunderous one-handed dunks on cuts down the lane or along the baseline, Williamson made 13 of his 18 shots in reaching the 30-point threshold for the eighth time this season.

Brandon Ingram added 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for New Orleans

BULLS 133, TIMBERWOLVES 126, OT: In Chicago, Zach LaVine celebrated his first All-Star selection with 35 points against his original NBA team, helping Chicago in the overtime victory.

Chicago shot 59% from the field and had seven players score in double figures during its fifth win in six games. Coby White had 20 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

LaVine, named an All-Star reserve Tuesday night, made 14 of 21 shots in his 16th game this season with at least 30 points.

Minnesota lost for the 10th time in 11 games.