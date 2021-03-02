76ers reserves get hot to overwhelm Pacers

PHILADELPHIA – Shake Milton shook off a defender with a crossover that sent the 76ers into a frenzy, and Furkan Korkmaz buried 3-pointers that sent them on their way toward a romp.

This win belonged to the bench.

Milton scored 26 points, Korkmaz had 19 and the reserves sparked the Philadelphia 76ers to 130-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

“The ball was hopping,” Milton said. “Everybody was getting a feel for it.”

The Sixers followed one of their worst losses of the season to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday with a smackdown of the Pacers. Joel Embiid had 24 points and 13 rebounds on a sore left ankle. Ben Simmons had 18 points and six rebounds.

Milton sank three 3-pointers, and Korkmaz hit six 3s in a game in which they got some time, turning it into a rout.

Korkmaz and Milton blew the game open for the Sixers in the second quarter and built a 20-point lead. Korkmaz, averaging 7.6 points, and Milton 13.4, about crushed those numbers in the quarter. Milton was 4 of 6 for nine points; Korkmaz sank four 3-pointers and scored 13.

“It's what we need,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “We're still working with that group, trying to figure out what we can run that fits us the best.”

Embiid passed out of a couple of double-teams to find Korkmaz, and he buried 3s that opened up a double-digit lead.

Milton hit a crossover on Myles Turner that left him stumbling toward the basket. Milton buried the 21-footer that sent the bench into a towel-waving frenzy.

“When a bad play happens, we can't let it snowball and let if affect other things that we do,” Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said.

The Pacers have lost four straight games.

Malcolm Brogdon returned from a one-game absence because of a sore right knee and led the Pacers with 20 points.

“This is not a losing team or a losing culture,” Brogdon said. “This is not what we're used to.”