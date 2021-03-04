McConnell sets steals mark in win

CLEVELAND – T.J. McConnell set an NBA record with nine steals in the first half and posted his second career triple-double with 16 points, 13 assists and a franchise-best 10 steals, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 114-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

McConnell also went 8 of 8 from the field in 36 minutes off the bench as Indiana rallied from a 19-point deficit in the third quarter to end its four-game losing streak. Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points for the Pacers.

“That's as good of an all-around game from T.J. as you're going to see in the NBA with the multiple ways he affected it,” Brogdon said. “He's the ultimate teammate, as well, so we were all very happy for him.”

The NBA record of 11 steals in a game is shared by New Jersey's Kendall Gill on April 3, 1999, against the Miami Heat, and San Antonio's Larry Kenon on Dec. 26, 1976, at Kansas City.

Collin Sexton had 32 points, 10 assists and three steals, and Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who committed 26 turnovers and had their four-game winning streak snapped.

They held an 81-62 lead midway through the third.

Indiana went up for good at 108-106 on a 3-pointer by Justin Holiday with 1:18 left. After a Dylan Windler layup pulled Cleveland within 112-111, Brogdon made two free throws with one second left and the Cavaliers were unable to get off a potential game-tying shot.

Sexton had 14 points and 10 assists at halftime and became the first Cavaliers player to have double-digit assists in the opening half since LeBron James on Feb. 6, 2017, at Washington.

PISTONS 129, RAPTORS 105: In Tampa, Florida, Wayne Ellington scored 25 points and Detroit topped virus-depleted Toronto to snap a three-game losing streak.

Norman Powell had 36 points for Toronto, and Kyle Lowry added 21 points.

76ERS 131, JAZZ 123: In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 40 points and 19 rebounds and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation, and Tobias Harris scored 11 of his 22 points in overtime to lead the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of the NBA's top two teams.

Donovan Mitchell had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Jazz, who lost their second straight.

NETS 132, ROCKETS 114: In Houston, ames Harden had a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in the first meeting with his former teammates to hand the Rockets their 13th straight loss.

The Nets set a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory and have won 10 of their last 11 overall.

BULLS 128, PELICANS 124: In New Orleans, Zach LaVine capped a 36-point performance with a driving layup and four free throws during the final minute, and Chicago held off a late rally.

Coby White scored 25 for the Bulls, who led by 18 in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans' late surge.