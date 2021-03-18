Harden has triple-double to lead Nets past Pacers

Indianapolis – James Harden had 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 124-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Nets were without fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving (groin) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) and newcomer Blake Griffin (knee).

Harden was 13 of 27 from the field and 12 of 14 at the line. When he wasn't shooting, he set up open teammates driving to the basket, often for dunks and layups.

Malcolm Brogden led Indiana with 24 points, and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

BUCKS 109, 76ERS 105, OT: In Philadelphia, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime to lead the Bucks in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference's best teams.

Donte DiVincenzo scored 20 points and Jrue Holiday added 19 for the Bucks, who have won five in a row and 10 of 11.

Tobias Harris scored 19 points and Danny Green added 18 for Philadelphia, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

PISTONS 116, RAPTORS 112: In Detroit, Saddiq Bey had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Detroit overcame Norman Powell's 43 points to end a four-game skid.

Bey, who leads all rookies in 3-pointers, was 6 of 10 from behind the arc for Detroit, which had lost 10 of 12.

Chris Boucher added 21 points for the Raptors, who have lost six straight. Kyle Lowry had eight points and 15 assists.

CAVALIERS 117, CELTICS 110: In Cleveland, Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland added 25 and Cleveland's young guards made big plays down the stretch as the Cavaliers ended a four-game losing streak.

Tatum scored 29 points and Brown 28 for the Celtics, who lost at home to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and only had one lead – 2-0 – over the Cavs.

SPURS 106, BULLS 99: In Chicago, Jakob Poeltl tied a career high with 20 points and set one with 16 rebounds, and San Antonio used a huge fourth quarter to earn the win.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 29 points after scoring 40 the previous night in a win over Oklahoma City. Thaddeus Young, playing his 1,000th game, scored 16. And Patrick Williams grabbed 14 rebounds.