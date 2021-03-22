Holiday leads Pacers to overtime win over Heat

MIAMI – Justin Holiday scored 15 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-106 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Myles Turner finished with 16 points and five blocks, Doug McDermott scored 15 points and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who swept their two-game series in Miami.

“We showed ourselves that we're a good team and can win,” Holiday said.

The Pacers erased a 103-98 Heat lead on Holiday's conversions from beyond the arc. Malcolm Brogdon added another 3-pointer, increasing Indiana's lead to 107-103.

“There was still a lot of game left,” Holiday said of Indiana's early overtime deficit. “This team has no quit.”

Miami rallied from a 94-87 deficit in the final 4:26 of regulation and tied it at 98 on Jimmy Butler's first of two free with throws with 15 seconds remaining. Butler missed the second attempt.

Caris LeVert missed on his go-ahead jumper with 2 seconds remaining in regulation for the Pacers.

“They had the momentum going into overtime, but our guys continued to fight,” Indiana coach Nate Bjorkgren said. “Our communication on the defensive end has been very good. I liked the way we were sharing the ball. I thought we made the right plays.”

Bam Adebayo scored 29 points and Butler finished with 21 for Miami, which has lost three straight.

“I'm not worried, we're not worried,” Butler said. “Just play better. Keep playing basketball the right way. Stay together through the Ls, through the Ws. We'll be just fine.”

The Heat shot a combined 18 of 71 on 3-pointers against Indiana, including 9 of 37 on Sunday.

“I think that is part of mental toughness, is continuing to shoot shots you are capable of making – that are great shots for your offense – whether it is going in or not,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You cannot become obsessed with the result.”