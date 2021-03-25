AP source: Nuggets acquire center JaVale McGee from Cavs

DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets are bringing back center JaVale McGee in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The Nuggets will send power forward/center Isaiah Hartenstein to the Cavaliers, along with a protected second-round pick in 2023 and another second-rounder in '27. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced.

It's the second time the Nuggets have acquired McGee in a trade-deadline deal. They also picked him up from the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team exchange in 2012.

The 33-year-old McGee averaged eight points and 5.2 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game for the Cavs this season. In Denver, McGee will be a backup to All-Star big man Nikola Jokic, who's inserted himself into the MVP conversation by averaging almost a triple-double (27 points, 11.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists).

Hartenstein was brought in as a free agent by the Nuggets in November. He averaged 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds this season in 9.1 minutes per game.

One of his biggest moments in a Denver uniform may have been in Cleveland last month -- and involved McGee.

Hartenstein came to the defense of Michael Porter Jr. after McGee committed a hard, flagrant foul on the Denver forward. Hartenstein shoved McGee, and although he scored just two points, his gesture meant much more to his coaches and teammates.

“I love the fact that Isaiah had Michael’s back,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I told the whole team, ‘Someone should pay Isaiah Hartenstein’s technical (foul fine), that shouldn’t come out of his pocket.’ Someone else should pay that because that was a big-time play by him.”

Just 22, Hartenstein joins one of the league’s youngest teams in Cleveland. The Cavs are in the midst of a major rebuild, and while he’s probably never going to be a starter for them, Hartenstein will serve as a backup for Jarrett Allen and play minutes that would go to Kevin Love, who remains sidelined with a severe calf strain.

Tim Reynolds and Tom Withers of the Associated Press contributed to this report.