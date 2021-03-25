Pacers win to end home losing skid

INDIANAPOLIS – Caris LeVert scored 28 points and the Indiana Pacers snapped a six-game home losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

LeVert's fourth 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining clinched the victory. It's the first time LeVert has surpassed 20 points in seven starts with the Pacers since being acquired in a three-team trade.

The Pacers (20-23) ended their worst winless stretch at home since losing six in a row in 1985. The Pistons (12-31) have the Eastern Conference's worst record.

Edmond Sumner scored 18 points off the bench and Malcolm Brogden scored 16 for the Pacers.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 29 points. Saddiq Bey and Wayne Ellington each scored 16.

Levert accounted for the Pacers' last eight points of the first half for a 57-51 lead. The guard scored 15 of 17 first-half points in the second quarter.

The Pistons rallied to cut the deficit to 78-76 with 2:15 remaining in the third, but the Pacers bench responded as reserves George Bitadze and Jeremy Lamb sank 3-pointers. The Pacers finished the quarter with an 86-79 lead.

The Pistons tied the game at 92 on a jumper by Ellington with 8:23 remaining.

BUCKS 121, CELTICS 119: In Milwaukee, Khris Middleton had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and Milwaukee earned its eighth consecutive victory.

Antetokounmpo scored 13 points – his second-lowest total of the season – but also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Brown led Boston with 24 points, Walker had 23 and Tatum had 18.

CAVALIERS 103, BULLS 94: In Chicago, Darius Garland had 22 points and nine assists, Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Cleveland used a balanced attack to win without leading scorer Collin Sexton.

Larry Nance, Jr. had 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as Cleveland limited Chicago's top scorers Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen in the second half. Isaac Okoro finished with 12 points for Cleveland, which won for just the fourth time in its last 10.