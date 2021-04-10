Pacers down Magic in Sabonis' return

ORLANDO, Fla. – Indiana Pacers shooting guard Aaron Holiday might want to get used to being a top scoring option off the bench after the way he consistently shot in the last few games.

Holiday scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis added 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in his return from a three-game injury absence to help Indiana hold off the Orlando Magic 111-106 on Friday night.

Holiday made six of Indiana's 11 3-pointers, two nights after scoring a season-best 22 points in a victory over Minnesota. He made his first four attempts from beyond the arc, giving him nine consecutive 3-point makes dating to April 3 against San Antonio. He finished 6 of 10 from beyond the arc Friday.

“I'm not used to having great games, but I'm used to shooting the ball and making buckets, and I hold myself to a high standard,” said Holiday, who has made 13 of his last 19 3-point shots. “When I'm really mad is when I have really bad games. I had four turnovers today and that was just me making dumb plays.”

Sabonis, who played for the first time since April 2 because of a sprained left ankle, did most of his damage in the first half when he compiled 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Doug McDermott added 19 points off Indiana's bench. The Pacers improved to 15-12 on the road and 20-6 when leading after three quarters.

“We're getting guys back, we moved the ball nicely and we're sharing it really well,” Indiana coach Nate Bjorkgren said. “We're getting big contributions from our bench. That overall readiness is what I'd like to see continue.”

After seeing a 15-point lead shrink to three in the third quarter, the Pacers opened the fourth quarter with a 16-6 run.

Orlando guard Terrence Ross scored 10 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Ross converted two thunderous dunks seconds apart in the final period to draw the Magic to 108-104. After Malcom Brogdon's free throw pushed Indiana's lead back to five, James Ennis III made two free throws to get the Magic to 109-106 with 14.9 seconds remaining. T.J. McConnell sealed it with two free throws with 8.7 seconds remaining.

Brogdon returned after missing four games with a right hip injury.