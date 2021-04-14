George, Clippers get best of Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – Paul George continued to dominate his former team by scoring 36 points on Tuesday night, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 126-115 victory at Indiana.

The Clippers have won six straight and 12 of 14 overall.

George also had seven rebounds and eight assists while improving to 4-0 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since being traded by the Pacers to Oklahoma City in July 2017. He has topped the 30-point mark in each of the Clippers' last four games, the last two without All-Star teammate Kawhi Leonard, who sat out with a sore right foot.

Indiana was led by Malcolm Brogdon's 29 points. Caris LeVert scored 26 as the Pacers snapped a three-game losing streak.

It sure didn't look as if the game would be lopsided after a topsy-turvy first half, which included a 15-point first quarter from George amid a chorus of boos as the Clippers led 67-65. And Los Angeles still was clinging to a 100-97 cushion after an equally entertaining third quarter.

But George made two of the first three baskets in the fourth quarter to spur 8-0 run and Indiana never recovered. Eventually, the Clippers pulled away.

In memoriam

The Pacers paid tribute to Hall of Fame coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard with a lengthy video tribute and a moment of silence before the national anthem. The 88-year-old Leonard died earlier Tuesday from health complications. Leonard led the Pacers to 529 victories and three ABA championships in 12 seasons with the Pacers and later became a popular figure as the team's longtime color commentator on radio calls. He was respected around the league, too.

“I was very privileged to share my early professional years with Bob,” Jerry West said. “He was so helpful and encouraging to me and I will always remember how kind and generous he was to me. He was one of the most competitive players that I was ever associated with. ... He will be missed by all associates across the NBA, particularly those who played and worked with him personally.”

Notes: Pacers forward Domantis Sabonis had 20 points and 13 rebounds, his 36th double-double this season. ... T.J. McConnell added 13 points off the bench. ... LeVert also had six rebounds and six assists. ... Indiana is 9-16 at home this season, putting a 31-year streak of winning records on its home court in jeopardy. ... The Pacers played without center Myles Turner (sprained left ankle). ... Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. had 22 points and seven rebounds. ... The Clippers have won four straight in the Indiana series.