Pacers' offense goes cold after Jazz loses Mitchell

SALT LAKE CITY – Tough team defense rescued the Utah Jazz after Donovan Mitchell went down with an ankle injury.

The NBA-leading Jazz rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-111 on Friday after Mitchell the left game with a sprained ankle in the second half. He scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting before spraining his right ankle with 8:18 left in the third quarter.

Mitchell could not put any weight on his leg, and teammates helped him off the floor to the locker room. X-rays on the ankle were negative, and he was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday evening.

Without Mitchell on the floor, the Jazz clamped down defensively to win their second straight game. Utah allowed Indiana to score on only 10 total possessions over the final 15 minutes.

“It's always tough to see one of your guys go down. Donovan, in particular, is so important to our team,” point guard Mike Conley said. “He's what makes us go. ... I was proud of the way we responded with Donovan going down.”

The Jazz erased a double-digit deficit and tied it at 89 heading into the fourth quarter on back-to-back baskets from Jordan Clarkson.

Utah overtook Indiana for good with a 10-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back baskets from former Pacer Bojan Bogdanovic, to take a 108-99 lead. Utah held Indiana scoreless on eight straight possessions over 4 1/2 minutes during the decisive burst.

“Everything was better in the second half and it did change momentum in the game,” center Rudy Gobert said. “It fueled our offense.”

Gobert fueled the defense with 13 points, 23 rebounds and four second-half blocks. Bogdanovic had 24 points to pace the Jazz offense. Clarkson chipped in 18 points, and Conley had 10 points and 10 assists.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert scored 24 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16. Indiana led by 17 points in the first half but lost for the second time in its last six games.

Utah's perimeter offense came to life after halftime, which, combined with improved defense, made it tough for the Pacers to not lose ground.

“They really made us pay from the arc there in the second half,” Indiana coach Nate Bjorkgren said. “We weren't as forceful, into ball screens and transition defense. Their 3s were too free and easy, way too many of them there in the second half.”

The Pacers built their largest first-half lead at 53-36 midway through the second quarter when Goga Bitadze capped a 9-0 spurt with a dunk.

Indiana shot 51% from the field in the first half and made seven 3-pointers.

“We were just making shots,” Sabonis said. “Maybe the ball moved a little bit more in the first half but mainly we just made our shots.”