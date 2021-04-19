Hawks pull away from Pacers down stretch

ATLANTA – Trae Young scored 34 points, Clint Capela had 25 points and 24 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 129-117 on Sunday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter each chipped in 23 points and Young had 11 assists for the Hawks, who have won eight of 10 and are 17-6 under interim coach Nate McMillan. Atlanta has won nine of 11 at home.

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 29 points, and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell scored 18 apiece for Indiana, which had won five of seven on the road.

The Hawks, who led by 20 in the first quarter, let the Pacers cut the lead to three in the second but went back up by 10 on Bogdanovic's 3 with 6:03 to go in the third.

Indiana was far from done and pulled within one on McConnell's fastbreak layup at the 2:21 mark of the third. Miles Turner's layup made it 89-88 before Huerter answered with a 3 in the final minute of the period.

Capela's putback pushed the lead to eight with 9 minutes remaining before Sabonis' hook shot forced a 105-all tie with 5:09 to go. After Bogdanovic hit a 3 to make it 115-109 at the 3:19 mark, Capela made it an eight-point lead less than a minute later. That essentially ended the game as the Hawks pushed the lead back to double digits in the final minute.

“We just responded,” said McMillan, the former Pacers coach. “We had the lead. Indiana is going to keep coming at you. They put a small lineup in to change the tempo of the game. They were able to do that, and we got a little rattled, but we got our composure back and were able to execute down the stretch.”

The Pacers, who began the day in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, missed their first 10 attempts beyond the arc before Aaron Holiday hit one to cut the lead to 43-35.

“At the end of the day we just couldn't get enough stops,” McConnell said. “We couldn't get that one stop to put us over the top. They got loose for a couple of 3s and made us pay.”

Notes: Turner had missed the last five games with a sprained ankle. He was averaging a league-best 3.5 blocks but ended a streak of 64 consecutive games with at least one block. Turner finished with nine points and seven rebounds. ... Sabonis had 14 rebounds. ... Doug McDermott missed his third straight games with a sprained left ankle.