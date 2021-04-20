Short-handed Pacers fall behind early, lose

INDIANAPOLIS – Derrick White and Jakob Poeltl took advantage of their early mismatches by delivering a quick knockout punch and leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 109-94 victory over short-handed Indiana on Monday night.

White scored 16 of his 25 points in the first quarter, and Poeltl finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in the Spurs' second straight win.

Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert each scored 18 to lead the Pacers, who have lost three in a row. The Pacers played without two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis (sore lower back) and defensive player of the year candidate Myles Turner (right foot). T.J. Warren will miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his left foot. Turner's replacement, Goga Bitadze, did not finish the game because of a sprained left ankle.

White's 3-pointer capped a 15-4 run to close the first quarter, which gave the Spurs a 36-21 lead they never surrendered.

PISTONS 109, CAVALIERS 105: In Detroit, Frank Jackson scored 20 points, including a tiebreaking baseline drive in the final minute to lift Detroit.

Jackson was fouled on his basket with 29 seconds left. He missed the free throw, but the Cavaliers couldn't secure the rebound. Josh Jackson grabbed it and then scored to go up 107-103 with 16.5 seconds remaining to give the Cavaliers their fifth loss in six games.

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Darius Garland added 23 for the Cavaliers. The backcourt scored the final 20 points for Cleveland, which is fading in the race for the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

Saddiq Bey scored 20 points for the Pistons, who started three rookies and a second-year player making his first career start.

BULLS 102, CELTICS 96: In Boston, Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds to lead Chicago.

Coby White added 19 points and seven assists to help the Bulls snap Boston's season-high six-game winning streak. Chicago has won its last two since a five-game skid.

Boston led by 12 in second quarter but struggled to execute down the stretch and finished with 17 turnovers.

Jaylen Brown had 23 points.

Before the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens says he wasn't close to leaving Boston for the coaching job at Indiana University.

In fact, he says he never received an offer.

“I was never offered a package. That's all news to me. Secondly, I wasn't going to leave anyways,” Stevens said. “I was never offered that. I don't know where that came from.”

ESPN had reported that Indiana was prepared to offer Stevens, 44, a seven-year contract worth $70 million.