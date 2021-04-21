Curry making case to be MVP

Never.

That's the last time the NBA saw a shooting stretch like the one Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has assembled over the past few weeks.

It's been 45 years since the last instance of an NBA MVP being selected from a team that wasn't at least 10 games over the .500 mark, but Curry has shot his way into serious consideration. He's averaging 31.4 points on 49% shooting this season; the only other season in which he averaged more than 30 points was 2015-16, when he averaged 30.1 on 50% shooting – and was the unanimous MVP.

Those Warriors were 73-9. These Warriors are 29-29.

“He's never played any better, that's for sure,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Bob Pettit and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players to win MVP awards on teams that had winning percentages below .560. The award typically goes to the best player on a team that finishes high in the standings, not one that'll likely have to scratch and claw just to make the postseason.

That said, these are not typical times.

“Steph Curry left no doubt about who the real MVP is tonight!” Magic Johnson tweeted on Monday, when Curry had 49 points.

With 78 3-pointers in his last 11 games, Curry has set the record for most 3's in any 11-game stretch from the same regular season in NBA history. (And during this run, he's also broken the records for most 3's in spans of 10, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four and three games as well. He already owned the two-game mark before this stretch started.)

He's had 10 or more 3-pointers in four of his last five games. Since the 3-point line became a thing in the NBA in 1979, including playoffs, only two other players – Damian Lillard and Curry's Golden State teammate Klay Thompson – have at least four games with 10 or more 3's made. Ever. In their careers.