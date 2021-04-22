Suns top 76ers on missed heave

PHILADELPHIA – Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker had 19 and Mikal Bridges 18 to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 116-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid, who had 38 points and 17 rebounds, heaved a full-court shot at the horn that rattled around the rim and put the All-Star center on his back in disbelief over the near-make.

No matter, the Suns walked off winners on the road for the second time this week against one of the top teams in the East.

Paul hit five 3s and Bridges, a former Villanova standout, continued to haunt the Sixers three years after an ill-fated draft-night deal. The Sixers selected Bridges with the 10th overall pick in 2018 – a feel-good story because of the Nova connection and his mother worked for the 76ers' parent company. Zhaire Smith played only 13 NBA games and is out of the league while Bridges has turned into a breakout star for the blossoming Suns.

The Sixers again played without starters Ben Simmons (unspecified illness) and Tobias Harris (right knee). Simmons missed his second straight game and Harris his third, the Sixers certainly secure enough in playoff spot to the point they don't have to rush either one back.

CAVALIERS 121, BULLS 105: In Cleveland, Collin Sexton scored 30 points and Darius Garland added 25 as Cleveland never trailed in the win, snapping a five-game home losing streak.

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was not at the game for personal reasons, but is expected to return to the bench Friday.

Assistant coach Greg Buckner filled in for his longtime friend and colleague.

Kevin Love added 15 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland, which built its largest lead of the season at 94-61 in the third quarter on its way to its first victory at home in a month.

WIZARDS 118, WARRIORS 114: In Washington, Stephen Curry had his first rough night in a month, and Bradley Beal rallied Washington in the fourth quarter for its season-best sixth straight victory in the first Wizards home game with fans in more than a year.

Coming off a historic 11-game stretch in which he made 78 3-pointers and surpassed Beal as the NBA's scoring leader, Curry scored 18 points on 7-of-25 shooting, including 2 of 14 on 3s.

Beal scored 29 points as the glamorous matchup with Curry mostly fizzled until Washington's late rally. He pounded his chest after scoring on a drive with 2:44 left and drawing a sixth foul on Draymond Green. Beal converted the three-point play to bring Washington within one, and he found Davis Bertans for a 3-pointer that put the Wizards ahead for good with 2 minutes remaining.

Davis returning

Anthony Davis intends to play tonight when the Los Angeles Lakers open a four-game road trip at Dallas, he said after a workout at the team's training complex. He hasn't suited up since Feb. 14, missing Los Angeles' last 30 games in the longest injury absence of his nine-year NBA career.