Pacers' late run downs Pistons

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers were without their two best inside players and getting dominated on the boards, yet found a way to win thanks to a timely defensive switch, balanced scoring and the Detroit Pistons' sloppy ballhandling.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points, Caris LeVert had 25 and the Pacers had a late 12-0 run to beat the Pistons 115-109 on Saturday night.

The Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis and center Myles Turner and got outrebounded 62-39, yet rallied in the fourth quarter after coach Nate Bjorkgren switched to a zone defense.

“It was great switching to the 2-3 zone,” LeVert said. “We were able to get out in the open court and get some layups.”

The Pacers trailed 101-97 with 4:41 remaining when LeVert made a layup to start the run. Brogdon hit a 3-pointer and added a layup, making it 109-101 with 2:42 remaining.

“Credit the guys for being active in it,” Bjorkgren said of the zone.

The Pistons had 18 turnovers compared to the Pacers' four.

“I think we out-competed them in a lot of areas,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “But the turnovers are the difference.”

Edmond Sumner added 22 points for the Pacers. They swept the season series from the Pistons for the first time since 2016-17 and have won 10 of 12 at home against Detroit.

HEAT 106, BULLS 101: In Miami, Duncan Robinson made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Kendrick Nunn had 22 and the Miami Heat held off a big Chicago rally.

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 10 assists for the Heat, and Jimmy Butler added 20 points. Miami never trailed but saw what was a 24-point lead cut to two in the final moments.

Coby White scored 31 points for Chicago, and Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 14 rebounds. The Bulls outscored the Heat 60-45 in the second half, but wound up losing for the seventh time in their last 10 games.

White made three free throws with 30.3 seconds left, and the Heat turned the ball over on their ensuing possession. White got free for a dunk to get Chicago to 103-101, but Nunn made a pair of free throws and Miami survived.

The teams will meet in Miami again Monday.