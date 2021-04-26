Magic rookie breaks ankle in Pacers' victory

ORLANDO, Fla. – Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points, and the Indiana Pacers used a big third quarter to rout short-handed Orlando 131-112 on Sunday night in a game marred by Magic rookie Devin Cannady's gruesome ankle injury.

Cannady suffered an open fracture of his right ankle in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly while trying to contest Edmond Sumner's layup. Magic center Mo Bamba was so shaken by the sight of the injury that he took his jersey off and placed it over Cannady's badly broken and bleeding ankle.

The former Mishawaka Marian and Princeton star was set for surgery Sunday night. He was part of the Lakeland Magic's G League title team this year.

Playing less than 24 hours after rallying to beat Detroit, the Pacers had a 41-20 edge in the third quarter to cruise to their third straight victory. Indiana remained a game behind Charlotte for eighth place in the Eastern Conference – two games ahead of No. 10 Washington.

Sumner added 21 points for Indiana, Justin Holiday hit six 3-pointers and had 20 points, and Caris LeVert had 18 points. The Pacers shot 54.9% and hit 15 3s.

Tyrone Corbin directed the Magic with head coach Steve Clifford out after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday despite not showing any symptoms.

NETS 128, SUNS 119: In New York, Kevin Durant scored 33 points in his latest return from injury, and Kyrie Irving had 34 as Brooklyn won a matchup of two of the NBA's top teams.

Durant missed three games after bruising his left thigh early in a loss to Miami last Sunday and has been limited to just 25 games this season. He played 28 minutes off the bench in his return, shooting 12 for 21.

Blake Griffin scored 15 points to help the Eastern Conference leaders improve to 25-7 at home and 20-6 against West teams.

Devin Booker scored 36 points and Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns, the No. 2 team in the West who are seeing the best of the East on their current road trip.

WIZARDS 119, CAVALIERS 110: In Washington, Bradley Beal scored 33 points as Washington rallied to win its eighth straight game.

Down eight early in the fourth quarter at 95-87, Washington tied it at 105 on Beal's 3-pointer with 4:55 remaining. Washington finished on a 14-5 run.

Russell Westbrook had 14 points, 11 assists and five rebounds to end his triple-double streak at four.

Cavaliers scoring leader Collin Sexton sat out because of a concussion after scoring 28 points Friday night in a loss to Charlotte.

HAWKS 111, BUCKS 104: In Atlanta, Lou Williams sank four 3-pointers in the final seven minutes, including a jumper that gave Atlanta its first lead of the second half, and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points to lead the Hawks.

Williams had 15 points. The Hawks overwhelmed the Bucks with their barrage of eight 3-pointers in the final seven minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points with 14 rebounds, but the Bucks couldn't complete another season sweep of an Eastern Conference rival. Milwaukee settled for two wins in its three-game series against the Hawks one day after a 132-94 rout of Philadelphia completed the sweep of that series.

Khris Middleton had 23 points, and Jrue Holiday had 19 points with 11 assists for Milwaukee.