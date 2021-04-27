Suns stop Knicks' win streak to close trip

NEW YORK – Devin Booker scored 33 points, and the Phoenix Suns capped a grueling road trip with a 118-110 victory Monday night that snapped the New York Knicks' nine-game winning streak.

Chris Paul scored the final seven Phoenix points as the Suns held on to finish 3-2 on their trip that included visits to the top four teams in the Eastern Conference. Beaten a day earlier by Brooklyn, the Suns fell behind by 15 quickly in this one before gaining control in the fourth quarter.

Mikal Bridges added 21 points, Paul had 20 and Cameron Johnson hit three 3-pointers in the final period after the game was tied at 87 through three.

But even after going ahead by nine with 2:53 to play, the Suns couldn't finish it off until Paul hit a couple jumpers and then a 3-pointer with 14.55 seconds remaining to close out the win.

Derrick Rose had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who were on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season.

The Suns started their trip by beating Milwaukee and Philadelphia, but then fell in Boston and Brooklyn, giving them consecutive losses for the first time since a three-game skid in late January.

PISTONS 100, HAWKS 86: In Detroit, Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson scored 18 points apiece to lift Detroit. The Hawks shot just 39% from the field and 4 of 27 from 3-point range. It was their lowest-scoring game of the season.

SPURS 146, WIZARDS 143, OT: In Washington, DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists as San Antonio ended Washington's season-best eight-game winning streak. DeRozan scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Bradley Beal had 45 points for the Wizards, who fell one victory short of matching the franchise's best streak.

RAPTORS 112, CAVALIERS 96: In Tampa, Florida, Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, and rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 to lead Toronto.

BULLS 110, HEAT 102: In Miami, Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points, and Daniel Theis added 23 to lead Chicago.