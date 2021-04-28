Trail Blazers put end to Pacers' win streak

INDIANAPOLIS – Anfernee Simons delivered the knockout flurry for Portland on Tuesday.

His teammates and coaches enjoyed watching it.

Simons made his first nine 3-pointers, finished with 27 points and helped the Portland Trail Blazers snap a season-high, five-game losing streak with a 133-112 rout at Indiana.

“After the first 3 I made in the second half, I knew it was going to be a good night for me,” Simons said. “After that, I felt like it didn't matter who was contesting or how close they were, I knew it was going to go in.”

They did – time after time.

Simons fell two 3s short of Damian Lillard's franchise record and became the first NBA player to open a game with nine consecutive 3s since Klay Thompson made 10 straight on Jan. 21, 2019. Simons wound up 9 of 10 from beyond the arc and 9 of 13 overall.

How good was he?

“The man of the hour, talk to him,” Lillard said when Simons showed up for his postgame Zoom call. “Nine 3s.”

Lillard added 23 points and the Blazers shot a season-best 57.1% from beyond the arc.

Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett each finished with 18 points for the Pacers, who had a three-game winning streak end.

With the Trail Blazers going 20 of 35 from 3-point range, Indiana never really had a chance.

Portland broke open the game in the second quarter by taking advantage of a 13-5 discrepancy in offensive rebounds and, of course-, the long-range shooting.

The second of Lillard's four 3s broke a 50-all tie and spurred 21-5 run that gave the Trail Blazers a 71-55 lead late in the first half. A flagrant foul against CJ McCollum in the final minute allowed the Pacers to claw their way back within 11 and a technical foul on Lillard after the first half ended got Indiana within 73-63 before the start of the second half.

But Portland prevented the Pacers from making a serious challenge and used its second 3-point barrage to close the third quarter with a 113-78 lead.

Indiana fell to 11-18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season.