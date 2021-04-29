Randle leads red-hot Knicks past Bulls; have won 10 of 11 games

NEW YORK – Julius Randle scored 34 points and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 113-94 on Wednesday night for their 10th win in 11 games.

RJ Barrett added 22 points as New York bounced back from its loss to Phoenix that snapped a nine-game winning streak.

Immanuel Quickley and Reggie Bullock each scored 13 points as the Knicks regained sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 18 rebounds for Chicago. Lauri Markkanen added 14 points, while Colby White and Garrett Temple each had 12.

The Knicks outscored the Bulls 37-19 in the fourth quarter after leading just 76-75 through three.

Thaddeus Young added 10 points for the Bulls, who had won four of their previous six games.

76ERS 127, HAWKS 83: In Philadelphia, Seth Curry scored 20 points, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each added 17 and Philadelphia built a big early lead and cruised to a victory to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff berth.

Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz scored 12 apiece and Tyrese Maxey added 11 for the Sixers, who became the second team in the Eastern Conference to secure a postseason spot. The Sixers are currently second in the East, a game behind Brooklyn and 21/2 games ahead of third-place Milwaukee with 10 games to play.

MAGIC 109, CAVALIERS 104: In Cleveland, Cole Anthony made the tiebreaking layup with 45 seconds left, and Orlando squandered a 23-point lead before edging Cleveland to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Magic went up 86-63 on R.J. Hampton's runner with 10:42 remaining, but Cleveland responded with a 41-18 run to tie the score at 104 on a 3-pointer by Kevin Love.

Gary Harris had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Orlando, which won for the second time in 14 games and pulled into a tie with Detroit for the worst record in the East. Chuma Okeke had 18 points before exiting with a twisted ankle.

CELTICS 120, HORNETS 111: In Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 38 points, Jayson Tatum added 35, and the Boston Celtics rebounded from an embarrassing loss a night earlier.

Brown has reached 30 points in three of his last five games.

Tristan Thompson chipped in with 12 points and 13 rebounds for Boston, which had lost four of its last five following a six-game winning streak.

Devonte' Graham led Charlotte with 25 points, and P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges each had 19.

WIZARDS 116, LAKERS 107: In Washington, still missing LeBron James, Los Angeles lost for the fourth time in their past five games. Washington, which got league scoring leader Bradley Beal's 27 points and Russell Westbrook's 13th triple-double in April.

Washington has won nine of 10 games, led by its dynamic duo of Beal and Westbrook, who finished with 18 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists.

That extends his NBA record for most triple-doubles in a month and gives him 30 for the season and 176 for his career, just five away from Oscar Robertson's career mark.

The Wizards were up 69-67 early in the second half when they used a 16-2 run to break things open and grab an 85-69 edge with about 21/2 minutes left in the third quarter.

James has been sidelined for more than a month with a sprained right ankle, a 20-game absence.