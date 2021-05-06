Kings continue hot play in defeat of Pacers

Marvin Bagley III kept Sacramento's slim playoff hopes alive Wednesday night with a breakthrough game by scoring a season-high 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to lead the the Kings past the Indiana Pacers 104-93.

Delon Wright added 23 points as Sacramento won its fourth straight – all on the road – and swept the two-game series with the Pacers for the first time in five years. The Kings started the game 3 1/2 games behind San Antonio in the chase for the West's final play-in spot.

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis, who fell just short of his eighth triple-double this season with 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. The Pacers were trying to become the first team since Phoenix in 2009 to top the 140-point mark in three consecutive games.

But after missing 85 games over the past two seasons with injuries, Bagley finally delivered the kind of performance the Kings had been expecting for nearly three full seasons. He had 24 points and eight rebounds while making 12 of 17 shots in the first half to help stake Sacramento to a 56-47 halftime lead.

His teammates took care of the rest. Buddy Hield and Richaun Holmes spurred an early second-half scoring flurry that put the Kinds in complete control midway through the third quarter with a 76-56 lead.

TRAIL BLAZERS 141, CAVALIERS 105: In Cleveland, Damian Lillard had 32 points and nine assists and Enes Kanter had 18 points and 13 rebounds, leading Portland to their highest point total of the season.

Lillard scored 16 points in the first quarter and 14 points in the third as Portland moved within one-half game of the Mavericks and Lakers for fifth place in the West. The Trail Blazers are seventh and would be the top seed in the play-in tournament.

Carmelo Anthony added 16 points off the bench and Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Portland, which has six games remaining, shot 57.6% from the field and went 5-1 on its longest road trip of the second half of the season.

Kevin Love had 18 points and Dean Wade scored 16 for the Cavaliers, who lost their eighth in a row and are 1-11 since April 15. Cleveland was outscored by 45 points in the 26 minutes that Love was on the court.

HAWKS 135, SUNS 103: In Atlanta, Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and the Hawks pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker's 30 points and rout the Suns.

The Suns began the night even with the Utah Jazz in the race for the NBA's best record, thanks to a five-game winning streak. Phoenix faded badly in the fourth quarter of the back-to-back following Tuesday night's 134-118 overtime win at Cleveland.

Atlanta outscored Phoenix 38-15 in the fourth period. The Suns' first field goal of the period was a 3-pointer by Langston Galloway with 2:33 remaining.

The Hawks led 97-88 before scoring the first 14 points of the fourth period. Rookie Onyeka Okongwu had the first three baskets of the period and scored 14 points.

Atlanta stretched its lead to 23 points, 111-88, before the Suns finally managed their first points of the quarter on Cameron Payne's two free throws. By that time, Suns coach Monty Williams had all his starters on the bench.