Pacers suspend coach, fine player over dust-up

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren is trying to keep his team focused on basketball – even while the outside world debates everything else.

It's life in the world of turmoil.

Over the past two days, the first-year coach has had to contend with two media reports questioning the internal dynamics of Indiana's locker room and organization, a public dust-up between center Goga Bitadze and assistant coach Greg Foster and the discipline that followed.

“Just had a good little meeting with players and coaches and we're looking straight ahead, staying together, staying focused and playing good basketball,” he said less than two hours before facing Atlanta. “You know basketball is a beautiful game when it's played the right way.”

Right now, though, the Pacers are dealing with the ugliness of the sport.

After a third-quarter dust-up between Bitadze and Foster in Wednesday's 104-93 loss to Sacramento, team officials announced Foster had been suspended for one game while Bitadze was fined an undisclosed amount. In a statement, the team called it an “internal matter” and said no additional details would be released.

The incident began after Maurice Harkless grabbed a rebound and scored on a dunk, which prompted Foster to scold Bitadze for his apparent lack of effort. When Bitadze answered with a 3-pointer, he appeared to curse at Foster. And when play stopped at the 2:26 mark, a heated exchange between the two occurred that only simmered down after another player prevented the argument from escalating.

Afterward, Bjorkgren acknowledged it has been a “frustrating stretch” and said he believed it occurred because of the competitiveness of both men.

“He (Bitadze) was very apologetic, he was right away from the first words out of his mouth to the last, saying it would never happen again,” Bjorkgren said. “I believe, I believe him.”

Those comments came just a few hours after Bleacher Report published a story which questioned everything from Bjorkgren's treatment of coaches and staff members to whether the Pacers did their homework before his hiring, even whether some Pacers players wanted to play for him.

One player mentioned, starting forward T.J. Warren, hasn't played since December because of a stress fracture in his left foot. The Pacers announced in March he would miss the rest of the season and the report said his absence was his way of avoiding Bjorkgren.

“Don't use me to push false narrative,” he replied to a Tweet promoting the story.

He later added on his own account: “There's a lot of nonsense on this app today.”

In the Pacers' game Thursday in Indianapolis against the Atlanta Hawks, Caris LeVert scored 31 points, including nine in the final 2:17, and Indiana awoke from a recent funk with a 133-126 victory over the Hawks.

LeVert also had 12 assists for his first double-double since being acquired by the Pacers in January. All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis scored 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting with nine assists.

The Hawks missed potential tying 3-pointers on two late possessions before Indiana pulled away.

The Pacers had dropped four of five, including one of the season's ugliest losses Wednesday in which they managed just 93 points at home against Sacramento's NBA-worst defense.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points and 10 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 28 and John Collins 25.